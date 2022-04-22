"I think that was part of Cody leaving" - Wrestling legend speculates why the RAW Superstar left AEW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on how AEW President Tony Khan pushing newer stars could have led to Cody Rhodes' exit from the company.

The American Nightmare's decision to leave All Elite Wrestling shocked fans as he was one of the EVPs and founders of the promotion. Though the wrestling Twitterati soon began wondering what could have resulted in such a decision, both parties have refused to go into detail about it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, Vince Russo explained that owing to AEW's stacked roster, many performers have failed to break into the main event scene.

He added that this could have been why Cody Rhodes left the promotion as Tony Khan kept signing more and more talent.

"They'll think, 'I'm gonna get a push now, I'm on Tony's good side,' and now Tony's got to choose because that's what he's doing, bro. He's putting himself in a position where he will have to choose. That never turns out to be good, bro, and I think that was part of Cody leaving because Tony himself talked about all these shiny new toys coming in and all the older toys being pushed back. You cannot be in such a position and have friends, man," said Vince Russo (22:50 - 23:30)

Check out the full Instagram video below:

Vince Russo thinks AEW's roster could become bitter

Furthermore, the wrestling veteran stated that there could be a lot of "bitterness" in AEW's roster simply because it's impossible to push all the talents.

Russo added that every performer who joins the wrestling business desires to become a top star. Those who don't wish to shouldn't have joined in the first place.

"There's going to be a lot of bitterness in the end. Because at the end of the day, when you are the writer, you're not gonna make everyone happy because everybody wants to be the top guy. You should not get into the business if you don't want to be a top guy. Everybody thinks they should be the top guy, but there's only one top guy," said Russo (22:11 - 22:50)

Jack Evans @JackEvans711 My time with #AEW has been a fun and enjoyable but it has come to an end as I will not be re-signed when my contract ends at the end of April. I'd like to thank everyone at AEW and the AEW fans for the opportunity. My time with #AEW has been a fun and enjoyable but it has come to an end as I will not be re-signed when my contract ends at the end of April. I'd like to thank everyone at AEW and the AEW fans for the opportunity.

Apart from Cody Rhodes, talents like Joey Janela, Jack Evans, and Marko Stunt have also recently departed All Elite Wrestling. Moreover, with Tony Khan slowing down on his signing spree, more talents could leave the promotion in the coming months.

What do you make of Vince Russo's take on the "bitterness" that could emerge in AEW's roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

