"When nobody will hire him" – Former WCW executive's brutal assessment of Jeff Hardy's latest arrest (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was brutally honest about the future of Jeff Hardy's wrestling career following his arrest last week.

Last Monday, June 13, Hardy was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and driving with a revoked license in Volusia County, Florida. Jeff was intoxicated when he had a run-in with police on the freeway. He was arrested but was later released via a $3,500 bond.

During the latest edition of Writing with Russo, Russo said the only way for Jeff to get his life straight was to not wrestle for the meantime, even if it would be his rock bottom. Russo added that it'd help to stop enabling Jeff to perform high-risk maneuvers:

"Bro, I honestly believe the only thing that could possibly straighten this guy's life out is when he can't get a job in wrestling anymore. Because, think about it bro, when nobody will hire him, when nobody's calling him for indie dates and conventions when, all of a sudden, he can't do what he loves to do? Bro maybe that's the rock bottom but man, bro, the wrestling industry, you cannot continue to enable him." (from 7:18 to 7:51)

You can watch the episode here:

Vince Russo thinks WWE will never employ Jeff Hardy again after his recent legal trouble

As the same episode continued, Vince Russo proclaimed that WWE would never re-hire Jeff Hardy following his latest arrest. The former WWE writer said Hardy should be shut down, for now, to see if there will be changes in his outlook and well-being:

"I don't think the WWE will ever hire him again. I don't know about Tony Khan, but I mean bro, that is a huge part of the problem. Shut down what he loves best and now maybe we'll see a change."

After being released, The Charismatic Enigma will appear on a rescheduled court trial date of July 5 at 2:30 PM EST in Florida. It remains to be seen how the current controversy surrounding Jeff Hardy affects his AEW run.

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Writing With Russo YouTube video.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far