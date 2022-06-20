Wrestling veteran says WWE will never hire Jeff Hardy again following his latest arrest (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently stated that the company would likely keep its distance from Jeff Hardy following his recent arrest.

The Charismatic Enigma was recently arrested on multiple charges, including DUI, in Volusia County, Florida. Reports later revealed that his blood-alcohol test readings came in at 0.294 and 0.291, more than the legal limit of 0.08 in Florida.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer said that stopping Hardy from wrestling could change his attitude.

"I don't think the WWE will ever hire him again. I don't know about Tony Khan, but I mean bro, that is a huge part of the problem. Shut down what he loves best and now maybe we'll see a change," said Vince Russo. [7:52 - 8:10]

Dutch Mantell believes Jeff Hardy shouldn't continue wrestling

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said that age has started to catch up with The Charismatic Enigma, and he could get hurt while doing the high-risk maneuvers.

"I'll tell you right now, it's not, and he's going to get hurt wrestling because he's older and he can't do those moves anymore. I still go back to that Darby Allin dive off the ladder, it's a damn wonder Jeff didn't get knocked down or get hurt, separate a shoulder or something. So he's lucky he escaped without getting hurt, but he still could've got hurt, we don't know about it," said Mantell. [1:06:14 - 1:06:52]

Following Jeff Hardy's arrest, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that he has been "suspended without pay" and would return to the company only after "completing treatment and maintaining sobriety." It remains to be seen what the future holds for Hardy in All Elite Wrestling and pro wrestling in general.

