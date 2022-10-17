"Now everybody's doing it" – WWE veteran compares first memory of AEW's The Young Bucks with current Bloodline member's run (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently recalled his first encounter with inactive AEW duo The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and compared it to the run of WWE Superstar Sami Zayn.

Since associating himself with The Bloodline, led by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Zayn has reinvented himself as The Honorary Uce. His quick-witted promos and entertaining segments have endeared him to fans, even though he is a heel.

The Young Bucks were also an enjoyable bunch, especially with their comedic skits in AEW. They even showed their other side outside the ring through their YouTube vlog, "Being the Elite."

Speaking on the latest edition of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran shared a story about Zayn (known as El Generico) having a dark match when he was with TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling). Russo stated that he saw his potential from the get go.

"First of all, I do remember when I was writing IMPACT and they brought him in for... I think they brought him in for a dark match or whatever as El Generico. I do remember because I thought the guy was an excellent wrestler. He was very entertaining with a lot of that stuff," Russo shared. [From 10:50 - 11:11]

The former WWE writer then compared The Honorary Uce to the Bucks, especially from his first glimpse of them. Russo thought the Jackson brothers were entertaining and even convinced IMPACT founder Bob Ryder to sign the duo.

"I was entertained with the [Young] Bucks from the first time I saw them. That's my whole thing. With the style of wrestling today, if you had a team like the Bucks, like that was entertaining to me. I told Bob Ryder to sign the Bucks but all of a sudden, when everybody's doing that, it's not special anymore because now everybody's doing it. So to me, that's what made the Bucks and if that would have been like stand alone, that would have been cool," he said. [From 11:12 to 11:42]

The Young Bucks are still suspended from AEW following their involvement in a backstage brawl during the All Out post-show press conference on September 4.

WWE legend Bruce Pritchard on Vince Russo being responsible for AEW's The Young Bucks TNA departure

However, WWE executive Bruce Prichard had a different story about the working relationship between Vince Russo and AEW's The Young Bucks (then known as Generation Me).

Prichard revealed on his Something to Wrestle podcast that Matt and Nick Jackson asked him for their releases. He then quickly came up with a theory that Russo didn't have any plans for them and that the latter wasn't a fan of the brothers.

"The Young Bucks, when they were in TNA [IMPACT Wrestling] came to me and said, ‘We can make more on the independents.’ I knew that [Vince] Russo did not have anything for them and was not high on them. They told me they can make more on the independents and I said, ‘Man, go make more on the independents.’ They said, ‘Can we have our release?’ I said, ‘Yes, right now you can have your release.'” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Ciarán @CiaranRH93



Motor City Machine Guns defeated Generation Me (Young Bucks) to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championships at Bound for Glory!



#IMPACTWrestling @fakekinkade @SuperChrisSabin @youngbucks 12 years ago today:Motor City Machine Guns defeated Generation Me (Young Bucks) to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championships at Bound for Glory!

The Young Bucks had a stint with IMPACT Wrestling (then TNA) from 2009 to 2011, 2013 and a one-off appearance in 2021, as part of the company's working relationship with AEW back then.

