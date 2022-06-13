Vince Russo explains why he isn't a big fan of AEW's Forbidden Door

Vince Russo has revealed that he's not a fan of AEW and NJPW's upcoming supershow, Forbidden Door.

The crossover event is set to take place on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. The two companies are producing inter-promotional dream matches, including bouts for both the AEW and IWGP World Championships.

During a recent interview with The Hannibal TV, former WWE head writer Vince Russo was asked his opinion on the partnership. Russo seemed critical of the concept, questioning the number of "casual fans" who will purchase the pay-per-view:

"Good for them," said Russo. "And and let me know how many casual fans you get from that. The casual fans, bro, ain't gonna give one sh** about it." (00:09 - 00:16)

Russo's argument seems to stem from the question of growth with casual viewers. Despite the major promotion, name recognition, and the presence of well-known talent who are familiar to casual audiences, NJPW has yet to breach the mainstream in North America.

Zack Sabre Jr. challenges AEW's Bryan Danielson at

Forbidden Door

Zack Sabre Jr. issued a challenge to Bryan Danielson at NJPW's Dominion show that took place this past weekend. Sabre Jr. has expressed an interest in learning the identity of the best technical wrestler in the world.

Speaking after his match at Dominion, ZSJ addressed the matchup that many fans have been asking about for years:

“American Dragon, ole Dragon boll*cks — can you take some time out of your busy golfing schedule at the ‘Blackpool Country Club’ to find out who the best technical wrestler in the world is? But I’ll tell you now, darling, it’s f***ing me!” (00:57)

Danielson and Sabre Jr. have squared off before. The two wrestled each other in 2009 for Westside Extreme Wrestling and in 2008 for Wrestling In Europa. There's a picture from that night posted below.

As of now, the only match that has been set in stone for the show is Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi. The latter defeated Goto at Dominion to advance to the Interim AEW World Championship match at Forbidden Door.

