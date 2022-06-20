"Wrestling industry has been enabling this" – WWE veteran gives his unfiltered take on Jeff Hardy's latest arrest (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels the wrestling business has been enabling Jeff Hardy to perform daredevil stunts despite his advanced age, leading to his recent arrest.

Jeff Hardy was arrested last Monday, June 13, in Volusia County, Florida, due to DUI (driving under the influence). A video surfaced of him getting handcuffed by police while speeding off a highway. The Charismatic Enigma was released with a $3,500 bond and will appear in court on July 5 at 2:30 PM EST.

Hardy has been consistently featured on AEW TV since debuting on March 9, especially in no disqualification matches. Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer said ratings and viewership were one of the reasons.

Russo also mentioned that AEW was capitalizing on Jeff's star power for further financial gain:

"I think it to some point, Chris [Dr. Featherstone], the wrestling industry has been enabling this because, let's face it, Chris, it's all about ratings, it's all about putting butts in seats, you know, it's all about viewership, it's all about making money. So yes, Jeff Hardy is a bonafide superstar and you're gonna keep going to that well, going to that well, going to that well for the financial gain." (from 6:48 to 7:17)

Jeff Hardy hasn't responded or made appearances to address his recent arrest. The Charismatic Enigma is currently suspended without pay by AEW.

Booker T believes AEW should take responsibility for Jeff Hardy

During an episode of The Hall of Fame, Booker T said AEW should bear some responsibility for Jeff Hardy's well-being. It stemmed from the company's regular promotion of Hardy and involving him in gruesome, high-risk matches:

"They [AEW] do share some responsibility, how little that responsibility may be, but some I do believe they are-should hold some responsibility."

In the meantime, Jeff Hardy will be gone for a while due to his suspension and recovery from his nagging injuries. It remains to be seen how Hardy's AEW career will go whenever he returns to the promotion.

