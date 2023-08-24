Vince Russo on Joker Sting's AEW debut: "When I did it, it sucked, now it’s going to be the greatest thing on TV" (Exclusive)

AEW recently introduced Joker Sting to their audience, which was a gimmick he used in TNA. While Vince Russo is a fan of the persona, he pointed out what he seems to believe is hypocrisy amongst the fans.

Sting is better known for his stoic Crow-inspired persona, but the Joker angle allowed him to reinvent himself, according to Russo. His initial run as a Surfer-inspired character was more charismatic, but the unhinged Joker persona allowed Sting to do something unseen.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo recalled how Sting felt about the Joker gimmick.

"It was great, bro, and he was great, and he had a blast doing it ‘cause it was challenging to him ‘cause he was the same old Sting for so long. He was eating this up, bro. He was loving that in TNA. That’s why I had a laugh, because when I did it, it sucked, and now it’s going to be the greatest thing on TV." [From 04:04 to 04:22]

The Icon's age has become a topic of concern for many fans, especially after his recent Ladder dive botch. Sting's old friend, Eric Bischoff, recently expressed concern about his future and how he'd like to see the Hall of Famer retire at All In.

EC3 is "baffled" how AEW fans praise Tony Khan for the same things they criticize Vince Russo for

While Vince Russo is responsible for some of the most memorable storylines in pro wrestling history, he has a ton of detractors online. EC3 recently pointed out some similarities between Russo and Khan's booking and questioned the fans of the promotion.

Earlier in the same episode, EC3 pointed out how many AEW fans have issues with Russo despite loving Tony Khan's booking.

"Everyone would give Vince [Russo] crap – especially in the WCW days, where things had gimmicks and stipulations attached to it. Whereas these same people that would yell at him, praise the other guy [Tony Khan]. It baffles me. At least he wrote the things within context and he wasn’t just throwing a dart at a gimmick." [From 03:28to 03:48].

While AEW All In will include many gimmick matches, the fans seem to be happy with it. This would likely be what Khan looks at in hindsight.

What do you think about the return of Joker Sting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

