Vince Russo knows what Mercedes Mone must have done during talks with Tony Khan: "I would do the exact same thing so good for her" (Exclusive)

Mercedes Mone is heavily rumored to sign with All Elite Wrestling. WWE veteran Vince Russo recently gave some insight into her possible conversation with Tony Khan.

The Boss is currently the hottest free agent in the market who is yet to ink a deal with two top promotions in the bid for her, WWE and AEW. However, recent rumors have pointed all fingers towards AEW as the company where Mercedes will potentially land in 2024.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion claimed that Mercedes went with more money and chose to sign with AEW.

"There's no question in my mind that she went to Tony Khan and said WWE offered me X amount of dollars and Tony Khan went above and beyond that and you know, from a business perspective, She went with more money rightfully so. As long as that money was guaranteed, I would do the exact same thing so good for her." [From 03:46 to 04:25]

Eric Bischoff shares his thoughts on Mercedes Mone's future in Wrestling

Former RAW general manager Eric Bischoff recently spoke on the wrestling future of Mercedes Mone.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that Mercedes' career would be effectively over if she signed with All Elite Wrestling; however, a return to the WWE would be more beneficial for the free agent.

"I don't know her [Mercedes Mone] motivation. I mean, she's gonna make more money and have more success in WWE. There's no question about that. So, from a financial point of view, it's a WWE move. Now, is there sh*t going on backstage or relationship-wise? Is there political baggage there that is clouding the picture? I don't know. But, if I'm her or I'm her agent or business manager, I'm gonna try to go to WWE because that's where she's going to make the largest amount of money," he said. [From 03:47 to 04:15]

The WWE Hall of Famer continued:

"Could she make more money with Tony? Yes. But her career as a star is effectively over at that point. And if one doesn't agree with that statement, look at any other 'former WWE star' that is better off today than they were at the peak of their careers in WWE. I'm not talking about the guys who were on their way out the door or the guys that really, you know, hadn't been used very often. I'm talking about people that were at their peak of their careers in WWE. They make that move to AEW. Their career is not what it was. It's the end of the road. But if the end of the road comes with a big old fat paycheck so you don't need anymore road, I'd be right there with you. I'd do the same thing." [From 06:40 to 07:18]

The former WWE Women's Champion Mercedes Mone is a great talent who would bring a lot of eyes to whichever company she chooses to sign with. All Elite Wrestling would benefit more from Mone as it may help the company's women's locker room gain some more star power.

