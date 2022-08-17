"You've got to prove your worth" - Vince Russo makes bold proposition on top AEW star's return (Exclusive)

Former WCW Champion Vince Russo has highlighted one major way to improve the return of AEW's World Champion CM Punk.

Punk made his long awaited return to the company on the "Quake by the Lake" edition of Dynamite following the main event between Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley.

It was not only the first time fans had seen Punk since the beginning of June, but also the first time fans had seen him square up to Interim Champion Moxley, who has been a fighting champion in his absence.

But how can AEW strike while the iron is hot? Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of "Writing with Russo," Vince Russo highlighted that a lot of new faces have come into All Elite Wrestling recently, and that needs to be something used against CM Punk.

“If this is me, what I’m talking about is what is really an issue in AEW right now. Bro, how many new people have walked in the door since CM Punk got hurt? That’s my angle. [10:31-10:47]

Russo suggested that perhaps forcing Punk to go through everyone that has been brought in could be the way to go.

“Nah bro, wait a minute a lot of people have joined this company in your absence, the landscape has changed, you’ve got to prove your worth all over again." [11:01-11:14]

CM Punk is among many major AEW stars returning from injury

During the lead-up to the Forbidden Door event with New Japan Pro Wrestling, AEW was struck with an injury bug that led to a number of top stars including CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Kyle O'Reilly all being absent from the show.

Add to that the fact that Kenny Omega has been on the shelf for over nine months, plus Adam Cole getting injured at the show itself, it seemed that AEW couldn't catch a break. But that is all starting to change in the lead-up to All Out.

Rumors are swirling around the internet that Kenny Omega will be returning at the "House of the Dragon" edition of Dynamite, which will also be headlined by a now fully-fit Bryan Danielson.

Punk, Cole and O'Reilly have all made televised appearances, and are set to be entrenched in storylines heading into All Elite Wrestling's next pay-per-view. It certainly comes at the right time for a company who have certainly missed their big names throughout the summer.

