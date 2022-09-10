"Wall of three that will end it" - Vince Russo names three WWE legends who should have handled the backstage brawl between CM Punk and top AEW stars (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has explained how the backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite after All Out could've been prevented.

Punk and The Elite were involved in a heated backstage confrontation following the show's media scrum. The former world champion's ally, Ace Steel, was also allegedly present during the scuffle.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the wrestling veteran said that Tony Khan could've used the help of veterans like Taz, Dean Malenko, and Arn Anderson to prevent the altercation.

"Bro listen, look who you have there, look who you got there. I'll give you a wall of three that will end it right here. You got Taz, you got Dean Malenko, you got Arn Anderson, that's it, that's it, bro. 'Security, you go with Punk here, JR. go with security and Punk, I kept my three muscle agents," said Russo.

Russo further mentioned how heated interactions like these usually happened back in the day, but keeping the 'hothead' wrestlers apart is what mattered the most.

"Guys, you go and you make sure nothing goes down.' Bro listen, this used to happen, you know, we would have hot heads in the locker room where we knew bro, a power keg could go off. This is the way we handled it, you guys go that way, we'll go this way, prevent anything from happening," added Russo. [3:15 - 4:05]

Vince Russo blamed Tony Khan for his handling of the backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite

The backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite was not just the talk of the town but also forced Tony Khan to vacate the AEW World and Trios Championship.

Speaking on the same edition of Writing With Russo, Vince Russo claimed that Khan should've used the help of someone from his PR Team. He said:

"If Tony Khan is at the scrum with these dudes, there's got to be a PR guy or somebody, bringing the talent in. Okay, if I'm Tony Khan, CM Punk's going into business for himself, first thing I'm doing is I'm shutting this down. If I don't have the (...) you know what to shut this down, I'm calling over the PR guy. Now I go in the back, I see what's brewing, now I get my team in place."

AEW will crown a new world champion at Grand Slam Dynamite, with CM Punk being forced to vacate the title again. Fans will have to wait and see which star will walk away with the gold from the highly-anticipated show.

