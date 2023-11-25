Vince Russo opens up about Jim Ross' current health (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Jim Ross' AEW hiatus due to health problems, empathizing with the legendary announcer.

Russo worked with Ross during one of WWE's most successful phases, the Attitude Era, and he had nothing but praise for his co-worker, who he believed should be promoted by AEW's Tony Khan.

Jim Ross, who is 71 years old, has been dealing with his medical struggles, which he opened up about on his podcast, JR needs some time to heal up, but Vince Russo felt that won't be as easy as it sounds.

During this week's episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo admitted that the healing process gets slower as one ages. Vince, who himself is 62 and had his fair share of troubles, realized how tough it was for Jim Ross to stay healthy enough for him to get back to work.

Here's what the former WWE writer had to say about JR's health:

"Bro, the older you get, the harder it is to heal. And the older you get, the more things hurt. And JR is older than me. He had, like, serious, serious surgery. He talks about healing, but the reality of the situation is that at JR's age, he is probably not going to heal the way he thinks he is going to heal. So, what he's really dealing with here, bro, is health issues, and he's getting older." [1:22 - 1:52]

Vince Russo says Jim Ross was capable of something that helped WWE more than fans imagine

It might be a widely accepted notion, but even Vince Russo conceded that Jim Ross was the undisputed GOAT in the commentary realm.

Russo, however, delves deeper and explains the real reason that made Ross incredibly special in WWE. JR had the innate ability to force viewers not to change their channels throughout a WWE show. Vince Russo humbly claimed that his writing or WWE's direction couldn't achieve what Jim Ross was capable of doing on TV.

For a product that revolves around viewership, Ross' contributions will never go unnoticed, as Russo noted below:

"First of all, this was the greatest commentator, bar none. People don't understand because I'm watching the Attitude Era every freaking two weeks. And the way JR is doing his job, you're not turning the channel. That's all him (JR), bro. It's nothing I wrote. It's not direction. You're not changing the channel." [1:54 - 2:21]

Expand Tweet

Is JR the greatest commentator ever? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here