WWE veteran picks AEW star MJF as the best heel in wrestling; takes a major shot at Charlotte Flair (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has picked AEW star MJF as the best wrestling heel of 2021 during the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The other nominees for this category were:

Roman Reigns

Charlotte Flair

Britt Baker

Becky Lynch

The Salt of the Earth is arguably the most dedicated performer in the business today, rarely breaking kayfabe even outside of the squared circle. This has made him a favorite of many die-hard fans and those a part of the wrestling industry, including former WWE writer Vince Russo.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Russo lauded MJF for his commitment to his on-screen character. He pointed out that the AEW star, unlike many others, maintains kayfabe even on social media.

Furthermore, he also took a shot at one of the biggest female heels, Charlotte Flair, for breaking character by posting pictures with her fiance Andrade El Idolo.

"I gotta give this to MJF because I think he works hard at it. And here's why I gonna tell you, there were a lot of great heels in that, but here's the difference bro, he plays heel on social media. Charlotte's taking pictures of her and Andrade El Idolo. If you're gonna be a heel, you gotta be committed to the bit. I don't think there's anyone more committed than MJF," said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo is one of the expert panelists for the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

You can join him and other experts in determining the biggest winners of 2021 by casting your vote in the link here.

Vince Russo recalls a hilarious story about MJF

The former WCW Champion also shared a hilarious story about the AEW star cutting a heel promo at one of Diamond Dallas Page's annual parties. Russo recalled that his son, who works at DDP Yoga, once visited a Christmas bash thrown by DDP, where MJF was also one of the guests.

During the party, The Pinnacle leader picked Russo's son and took him down with a scathing promo in front of everyone even though they had never met before.

"I don't know if you know this, but my son works for DDP at DDP Yoga. And every year Page has a big Christmas party, so my son goes to the party every year cause he works for him. And bro, my son told me a couple of years ago, that MJF comes to the party and in the middle of everybody, he starts cutting a heel bro on my son, whom he had never met. And that, to me, is being committed to the bit," recalled Russo. (From 5:30 - 7:17)

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently registered the biggest win of his career against CM Punk on AEW Dynamite and now seems on course for a rematch with The Straight Edge Superstar at Revolution 2022.

Do not forget to check out Vince Russo's "The Brand" for loads of exclusive wrestling content here.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article are used, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Kaushik Das