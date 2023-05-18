Vince Russo praises real-life wrestling couple for their "love story"

Former WCW World Champion Vince Russo has lavished praise on one of AEW's most high-profile couples for their work on the recent reality show "All Access."

The couple in question is Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Adam Cole, who were the main selling point of the show as fans got to see Cole's road to recovery after getting injured, as well as Britt's real-life job as a dentist.

All Access concluded its first season on May 10th, with no word, as of yet, on whether a second season is on the cards. However, Vince Russo tweeted out his love for the show, stating that it has always been emotion over moves when it comes to professional wrestling.

"I've got to tell you--and I'm always honest. I'm watching that @AEW All Access thing, and I'm really touched by the @AdamcColePro @RealBrittBaker Love Story. When Wrestling becomes REAL--it's at its best. Emotion over Moves." tweeted @THEVinceRusso.

In June 2023, AEW All Access will be added to HBO Max, which could lead to more of All Elite Wrestling's content becoming available to stream in the future.

Vince Russo has some ideas for Goldberg if he ever joined AEW

One rumor that has been doing the rounds on social media as of late is that former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg could become "All Elite" in the near future after his contract with World Wrestling Entertainment expired.

With this in mind, Vince Russo believes that if Bill was to join AEW at some point, he would have him try and replicate his legendary streak from his WCW days, only with a slight twist.

Russo suggested that Goldberg should try and replicate his WCW streak, but if he lost a match, he would leave AEW on the spot. Whether that would be in his first match or his 100th match, Vince believes that the WWE Hall of Famer could still draw enough of an audience that would be interested.

