"That's not what's happening here" – WWE veteran predicts the endgame between AEW President Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes the ongoing beef between AEW President Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff is a "1000% work."

The former General Manager of RAW has taken multiple shots at Khan, notably asking the latter to "shut up" and focus on AEW instead of igniting a rating war with WWE. Bischoff even downplayed Rampage's win over Supersized SmackDown in the coveted 18-49 demographic. In response, Tony Khan fired back by saying that Bischoff should be the last person to tell him about staying quiet.

Meanwhile, Vince Russo has an entirely different take on the heat between Bischoff and Khan. While speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE head writer explained that the entire angle is 'work,' given the fact that Eric Bischoff has already taken multiple paychecks for appearing on AEW programming:

"Eric Bischoff-Tony Khan thing is a 1000% work. Let me tell you why, and let me tell you where it's going. Bro, you have to understand, Bischoff has made multiple appearances on AEW and Rhodes To The Top. Bro listen, we know bro, I don't know what Tony Khan pays people, but it's a calculated guess that he pays them very well. He has had Eric on the show. Eric has gotten a payday from this guy, various paydays from this guy."

Russo believes Bischoff is a smart guy, and he'd have criticized AEW indirectly. However, the former GM of RAW is publicly calling them out, which suggests an ongoing angle:

"Okay, so there's one thing, Eric is a very smart guy. There's a way of working it where, 'Okay, I'm still collecting a payday from Tony Khan. But I've gotta keep my integrity. So I'm gonna kind of bury him and them without them really knowing I'm burying him and burying them'. There's a way to critique them smartly. Eric knows how to do this. Eric is very, very smart. Well, that's not what's happening here."

Even Vince Russo has denied acknowledging AEW's Rampage victory over WWE SmackDown

Tony Khan and AEW celebrated their win over SmackDown in the key 18-49 demographic, but veterans like Vince Russo refused to acknowledge that.

Not too long ago, the former WWE head writer stated that Rampage was leading for only 15 minutes. He even blasted journalist Dave Meltzer and Tony Khan for reacting as if they had won the entire battle. Regardless, such statements were bound to happen the moment Tony Khan publicly declared war on WWE.

What do you make of Vince Russo's statement about Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan? Sound off in the comments section below.

