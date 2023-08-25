Vince Russo reveals what he found funny about AEW's Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch (Exclusive)

Former WCW World Champion Vince Russo has given his thoughts on the recent "Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch" between Jeff Hardy and Jeff Jarrett on AEW Dynamite.

On the "Fight for the Fallen" edition of Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling partnered up with the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game that was released on August 18th. To help promote the game, AEW hosted a special "Deathmatch" which featured Jeff Jarrett taking on Jeff Hardy.

While the match wasn't certainly the greatest thing anyone had ever seen, Vince Russo pointed out a few things on the latest edition of "The Wrestling Outlaws" that he found to be rather funny.

"So [Jeff] Hardy's about to pin Jeff Jarrett, all of a sudden bro, you hear [Russo mimicking chainsaw noises], hear [Leatherface] come running from the [back]. So bro, he's got this chainsaw right, so now one of Jarrett's henchmen runs towards him. Bro, the dude's got a live chainsaw! What does he do bro? He kicks the guy in the gut. Like, why are you running around with a chainsaw if you're going to kick people? If you're going to kick people bro, there's no need to have a chainsaw. If I would have wrote that, forget it."

Not only did he think the novelty of Leatherface was hilarious, he also thought the visual of Jarrett and his wife Karen getting covered in blood was rather funny.

"They threw buckets of blood on Jeff and Karen [Jarrett] for no reason, just to cover them in blood, like for no reason."

What did Jeff Jarrett think of the AEW Dynamite match against Jeff Hardy?

As previously mentioned, the match between Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy was never going to win any match of the year awards, but what did one of the participants think of it?

During a recent edition of his podcast, "My World," Jarrett admitted that he had a lot of fun during the match, and that everything was executed as it was meant to go.

Jarrett praised the character of Leatherface, despite not being a big 'horror movie guy' himself, and thought the AEW production team hit a home run for making the match look good.

