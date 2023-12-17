Vince Russo says current AEW star was tough to work with: "He just thought he knew everything" (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently made some interesting comments on working with an AEW star.

The star in question is none other than Christopher Daniels, who many fans consider is one of the greatest performers in professional wrestling. Daniels has worked with various wrestling companies including WWE, TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, and now All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo spoke about his relationship with Christopher Daniels.

"I have nothing against Christopher Daniels. As a matter of fact, as a person, he's a really good guy. None of this was personal, this was all professional. He just thought he knew everything, and after a while, it's like, bro, will you just wrestle and let me write? I'm not telling you what to do in your match, so don't tell me what to write on the page." [7:58-8:22]

EC3 had some positive words for Christopher Daniels, and revealed that The Fallen Angel was always cool to him and helped him out in TNA/IMPACT.

Vince Russo believes AEW will sign Mustafa Ali

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes AEW will hire former WWE star Mustafa Ali, who was unfortunately released by the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo claimed that he tried to give some advice to Mustafa Ali before his release.

"Listen, I can't tell you how many times I was throwing so much creative out there, and the guy was laughing at me on the internet, and I kept saying 'bro, if you don't come up, or if they don't come up with some kind of a character, you're going to be gone.' That's what I said bro, and he be gone bro, what can I say?" [26:18-26:49]

Russo further stated that Ali will be the first one to get hired by All Elite Wrestling:

"Here's the thing, let's be honest about Mustafa Ali. This is a dude that wants to be a great wrestler, that's what he wants his gimmick to be, he's a great wrestler. Bro, he's going to be the first one hired by AEW. There is absolutely zero doubt in my mind, he is tailor-made for that. He can just go there and do all the high-spots and wrestle and everyone will love him and you don't have to worry about a character. He's going to be the first one to get hired." [26:50-27:20]

