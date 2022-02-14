"I just have a big problem" - Vince Russo says he could beat up multiple AEW stars (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently made a bold claim, saying he could beat up many AEW stars owing to their not-so-impressive physiques.

Russo rarely shies away from sharing his unfiltered views on All Elite Wrestling's programming, often criticizing the company's booking and other decisions. This time around, however, the former WCW Champion went one step ahead and stated that though he's pretty old now, he could take down half of the company's roster.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo was asked which wrestling promotion had a better 2021. He explained that Tony Khan's company lacks physically intimidating and well-built performers.

On the contrary, Russo stated that WWE still employs plenty of "big men" and "impressive-looking" athletes as a part of their roster.

I just have a big problem bro [with AEW], and the majority of wrestlers on your show are like, I may be able to beat up. I shouldn't be able to beat up any wrestler... I'm a lot older now, but I still believe I could probably take half of the AEW roster. We still got some big boys and big men and impressing-looking people on WWE." said Vince Russo [2:40 - 3:12]

Vince Russo wishes to have worked with AEW star MJF

Though Russo is largely unimpressed with AEW's recent output, he's a big fan of MJF, whom he also picked as the "Heel of the Year." Vince Russo added that the only thing he misses about being part of the wrestling business is collaborating with great minds, one of which Russo thinks is The Salt of the Earth.

Though it's quite certainly never coming true, one could only imagine how great it would it be to listen to AEW's MJF deliver promos scripted by the former WWE writer.

