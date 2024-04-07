Vince Russo says Tony Khan doesn't want a crucial AEW change: "He's got no interest in that" (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes that Tony Khan has no interest in making a crucial change to AEW.

It's been a few years since AEW was first established. During its early days, AEW was seen as a great alternative to WWE and offered wrestling fans a diverse roster of talent who did amazing things in the ring.

Over the years, AEW has lost most of its initial audience and currently has even reportedly struggled to fill arenas. A major drop-off in interest could be because the promotion has been catering to hardcore fans over the years instead of the casual fan.

During Sportskeeda's WrestleMania Night One Review, Vince Russo commented that Tony has no interest in extending to the casual fans and prefers a niche audience:

“It's a niche. Listen, man, from day from day one, it's a niche audience. It's always going to be a niche audience. And he's got Tony's got no interest in trying to, you know, bring in the casual fans and trying to extend the, he's got no interest in that. He's, you know, he's, that's, that's, it's not about the money for him.” [31:45 - 32:09]

Vince Russo compared Tony Khan to Dixie Carter

Dixie Carter was the president of TNA for several years and was often criticized for the way she handled business. Her spending habits eventually led to the downfall of the promotion.

Vince Russo recently drew a comparison between Tony Khan and Dixie Carter and claimed that the former can't deal with confrontation:

"Dixie was a lot like this. You got people that just don't want to and can't deal with confrontation. So, what do they bro? They stick their head in the sand like it's not happening. He comes across to me as he is one of those kind of people," he said. [14:37 - 15:00]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will finally decide to expand to the casual fans to increase its reach.

