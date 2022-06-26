"Zero interest in seeing these guys"- Former WWE personality downplays Adam Cole and popular Bullet Club member appearing on AEW TV (Exclusive)

Vince Russo expressed his disinterest in Adam Cole and Jay White's recent appearance on AEW Dynamite.

The two stars are currently embroiled in a feud over White's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship alongside Kazuchika Okada and Hangman Page.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Writing with Russo, Russo opened up on a myriad of interesting topics. Dissecting AEW's viewership, the seasoned veteran detailed his thoughts on Cole and White not being top draws to gain the attention of casual television viewers.

Here's what Vince Russo mentioned:

"I saw today a clip at the end of AEW. I'm seeing Adam Cole and Jay White on my TV. As a television viewer and a viewer of wrestling since 1970, I've got zero interest in seeing these guys." (12.48-13.25)

The veteran writer further presented his take from a casual viewer's standpoint:

"There's nothing about these guys that's interesting. I am speaking for the casual television viewer. I'm not the enemy. They [AEW] need to listen to people like me." (13.26-13.42)

Adam Cole returns to action at Forbidden Door after suffering a labrum injury

Cole's last match was at Double or Nothing when he won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, defeating Samoa Joe in the finals. The Panama City Playboy has since been sidelined due to a labrum injury he suffered while feuding against Hangman Page.

He is set to wrestle at Forbidden Door for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a fatal-four contest against Jay White, Hangman Page, and Kazuchika Okada.

In a recent episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T weighed in with his take on how the former NXT Superstar can avoid future injuries:

"The thing is, we gotta get more weight on Adam Cole, you know what I mean, that's his problem... He's light, he's little bottom... bottom light. We gotta get some muscle on this kid, that's probably one of the reasons why he's going out there getting hurt because it can't be the schedule." (Read more here)

Forbidden Door is the first-of-its-kind cross-over event between AEW and NJPW. The highly anticipated pay-per-view is scheduled to emanate from the United Centre in Chicago, Illinois, on June 26.

