Vince Russo: “This Toni Storm press conference is better than anything I’ve seen on WWE RAW tonight”

Vince Russo didn’t enjoy watching this week’s Raw. He believes Toni Storm’s interview at AEW Revolution's post-show media scrum was far better than WWE’s latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

After picking up a victory over her friend-turned-foe Deonna Purrazzo at Revolution, Toni Storm attended the post-show press conference. The 28-year-old had prepared a speech for the presser in advance because she was confident she would walk out of the Greensboro Coliseum as the AEW Women’s Champion.

Her speech was laced with sarcasm and filled with funny comments. She also went on to roast a few people during her interview. Going to his X/Twitter handle, Vince Russo commented that he enjoyed Toni Storm’s presser interview more than he enjoyed this week’s RAW's episode.

“This Toni Storm 'Press Conference' is better than anything I’ve seen on @WWE RAW tonight,” Vince Russo tweeted.

The March 4 edition of WWE’s Flagship show featured a few singles matches, and a couple of tag team matches. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins responded to The Rock’s WrestleMania 40 challenge. It was an action-packed night, but there was not much that would enthrall the audience or force them to jump off their seats.

Vince Russo claims Tony Khan made Sting look bad

Sting wrestled for the last time in his career at AEW Revolution this past Sunday. His last storyline featured a feud with The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) as a tag team champion alongside Darby Allin.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Vince Russo accused Tony Khan of making Sting look bad during his final storyline.

The WWE veteran claimed Khan made a big mistake by giving a championship run to The Stinger when he was on the verge of retirement. He felt the championship run was unnecessary and added no value to Sting’s final storyline.

Do you think Tony Khan made Sting look bad by giving him a championship run during his final storyline? Let us know in the comments below.

