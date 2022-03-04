"They got to go beyond that fanbase" - WWE veteran points out major issue with Tony Khan and AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently blasted AEW President Tony Khan for catering only to the promotion's limited fanbase.

It's no secret that despite being very popular, All Elite Wrestling is often criticized for its inability to lure casual viewers. Many believe this has hindered the company's growth, as even its ratings have declined or remained static for many months now, despite many high-profile signings.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, Vince Russo shared his frustration about Tony Khan always talking about the hardcore fans and never looking beyond that. He explained that if AEW intends to grow, it needs to expand its reach to casual viewers.

"I always speak on behalf of the casual fans, I always do. Bro, he's talking about the same fanbase! They got to go beyond that fanbase, bro. Whatever you're saying is good for the AEW fanbase, but you gotta beyond that," said Vince Russo. (From 20:20 - 20:50)

Vince Russo thinks AEW boss Tony Khan is a "mark"

In a recent chat with Lucha Libre Online, Vince Russo heavily criticized Tony Khan again, saying that the AEW head-honcho was a "mark."

He added that Khan had little understanding of the psyche of the business and the performers. Russo feels that the AEW President should realize how athletes feel when they get pushed aside in favor of the company's newer acquisitions.

"Everything I've seen about Tony Khan, I'm gonna say this with all due respect, the guy's the biggest mark on the planet. The things I'm telling you, I don't think he even understands that these guys are going back. Bro, let me tell you something. If you work in the business, you need to understand the psychology of the business, you need to understand the psychology of the boys, how they think, how they're gonna react, there's a mindset you need to understand," said Russo.

Keeping the criticisms aside, one must still give Tony Khan props for building one of WWE's fiercest competitors in more than two decades. It'll be interesting to see if Khan listens to veterans of the wrestling business and alters his product accordingly.

