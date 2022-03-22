"They are never gonna win a fight" - Vince Russo blasts AEW for pushing popular babyfaces (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently blasted AEW for having many performers on their roster with not-so-impressive physiques.

It's no secret that Russo is not particularly a fan of All Elite Wrestling, having criticized the promotion on several occasions for their booking decisions. Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, the former WWE head writer pointed out another major issue with the company.

Vince Russo feels that stars like Danhausen, Jungle Boy, and Orange Cassidy don't possess impressive physiques and would probably never win a real fight.

Russo added that while having a handful of such performers on the roster is fine, having them in big numbers could backfire in the long run as casual fans could begin to question their legitimacy.

"Bro, you got three guys. Danhausen, Jungle Boy, and Orange Cassidy. They all weight a buck fifty. Gimmick aside, bro, they are never gonna win a fight. Like who are these guys ever gonna beat? Doing that with one person, like Gillberg, you might get away with it. But when you have three guys with the same build, the casual fans sitting at home would go, 'Who are these guys ever gonna beat up?'," said Vince Russo. [47:30 - 48:10]

Vince Russo feels Tony Khan is limiting AEW's growth

On a recent episode of The Bro Show, Russo explained that another big issue with AEW is that Tony Khan is restricting the promotion from growing by not targeting casual fans. Russo feels that Khan only speaks to please the company's core fanbase and doesn't think of the bigger picture.

"I always speak on behalf of the casual fans, I always do. Bro, he's talking about the same fanbase! They got to go beyond that fanbase, bro. Whatever you're saying is good for the AEW fanbase, but you gotta beyond that," said Vince Russo.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite St. Patrick’s Day Slam last night! We had a great audience even with huge competition from March Madness on our sister channel, + we’re back tomorrow with Friday Night #AEWRampage immediately after Houston/UAB on TNT @ ballpark 11:30pm! Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite St. Patrick’s Day Slam last night! We had a great audience even with huge competition from March Madness on our sister channel, + we’re back tomorrow with Friday Night #AEWRampage immediately after Houston/UAB on TNT @ ballpark 11:30pm!

It'll be interesting to see if Tony Khan makes any amendments to his product in the near future to reach out to a wider audience who might have never seen AEW before.

