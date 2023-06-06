Viral clip of brutal Brock Lesnar chair shots draws reaction from 16-time champion

In a clip that has now gone viral, the brutal chair shots delivered by The Hardy Boyz to Brock Lesnar have garnered a reaction from top AEW star Matt Hardy.

When Brock Lesnar burst onto the scene in 2002, his intimidating presence instilled fear in everyone he encountered. The Hardy Boyz were among the first to feel the wrath of 'the Next Big Thing.'

In 2002, The Hardy Boyz were involved in an intense feud with Brock Lesnar. The two men tried to get the better of The Beast but failed to do so on many occasions. However, they did get retribution on one occasion.

The Hardy Boyz delivered two massive chair shots to Lesnar and attacked him from behind during one episode of RAW. Upon seeing the clip resurface, AEW star Matt Hardy took to Twitter to share his reaction.

"Thanks PEP - Just LIVING 4 THE MOMENT!" Hardy wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

AEW star Matt Hardy said Brock Lesnar was the perfect choice to break The Undertaker's streak

Brock Lesnar's shocking victory over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30, ending The Deadman's undefeated streak, is still one of the most shocking moments in WWE. AEW star Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on the match, acknowledging that Lesnar was the right choice to break the streak.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the 16-time champion in WWE noted that the decision to have Lesnar defeat The Undertaker elevated his career and solidified him as a major force in the company.

"I think Brock is the guy that should have beat him. On top of Brock being such a legitimate bada*s [by] beating him, they got so much greatness out of Brock over the next ten years or so. So yeah, I think it was a good call," Matt Hardy said.

Overall, the outcome of Lesnar defeating The Undertaker had a profound impact on both men's legacies and left a lasting impression on the wrestling industry.

Do you think Brock Lesnar was the right choice to break the streak? Sound off in the comments section below.

