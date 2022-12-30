"Wanna see him in AEW" - Twitter against the idea of seeing former SmackDown tag team champion return to WWE under Triple H's regime

The Twitterverse is seemingly conflicted about a 52-year-old star possibly returning to WWE, with many believing AEW might be a better option.

The star in question is Shane McMahon.

Shane has had several prominent runs in WWE. Being the son of Vince McMahon has allowed him to learn the ins and outs of the business, as he has been the producer and promoter as well as a pro-wrestler in the Stamford-based promotion.

The 52-year-old has also won a number of titles in the promotion, including the Hardcore and Smackdown Tag Team Championship belts. In his last run, he was heavily criticized for his booking, which made him seem better than full-time wrestlers. He was apparently quietly let go by Vince McMahon, with his last appearance being in the Royal Rumble in January.

A recent tweet brought up the question of Shane McMahon returning to his former company. However, fans seemingly think that it would be a better idea for him to join Tony Khan's roster.

John Sugar @me_sugr @TheCovalentTV No, but i do however wanna see him in AEW @TheCovalentTV No, but i do however wanna see him in AEW

Jose Angel Lopez @JoseAng52698928 @TheCovalentTV Yes running the WWE instead of the poison known as Triple H and Stephanie McMahon @TheCovalentTV Yes running the WWE instead of the poison known as Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

G.karydis @karydis_g @TheCovalentTV No, he is the same self-centred, -but younger- version of his father... @TheCovalentTV No, he is the same self-centred, -but younger- version of his father...

Shane McMahon has faced criticism from a former WWE star

The general disdain for Shane McMahon's last run is apparently right in line with René Duprée's thoughts about him.

While Shane has his fair share of critics, he has often been able to put up a good show due to his tendency to pull off risky spots. However, the former WWE star René believes that the former lacks the knowledge of the fundamentals of in-ring performance.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Cafe de Rene, the 39-year-old star scathingly criticized Shane's style."

"He [Shane McMahon] doesn't know how to wrestle. He just knows how to do stunts, and doing all those crazy stunts, it actually hurts the business because you're hot-shotting it, right? So for him diving off the cage, yeah, he gets the pop, but that makes our job even harder to get a reaction. And he wrestles, what? Once a year on pay-per-view, right? I don't think he is even around anymore, right?" [From 0:06 to 0:44]

As of now, there is no official news of Shane's return to the pro-wrestling world. Only time will tell what he plans to do next in the future.

Do you think Shane McMahon should join AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes