Wardlow breaks silence on major match amid his lengthy AEW absence

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jun 24, 2025 13:19 GMT
Wardlow is a former AEW TNT Champion. [Image via Wardlow's X]

Former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow recently reacted to his viral match from 2020. The 37-year-old wrestled his last match back in March 2024 and has since been absent from weekly programming.

Wardlow made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2020 and broke out as a massive star within two years. He also became the TNT Champion three times during his tenure. However, fans expected to see Mr. Mayhem in the main event scene due to his immense popularity. He has not been on TV since he lost to Samoa Joe in an AEW World Title match at Dynamite: Big Business.

Amid his lengthy absence, Wardlow is reportedly set to feature in the upcoming American Gladiators reboot show on Amazon Prime. Meanwhile, a fan recently took to X and shared a clip of a Lumberjack Match between Mr. Mayhem and Luchasaurus from the June 24, 2020, edition of Dynamite.

Taking notice of the clip, Mr. Mayhem stated that he enjoyed that match but lamented the fact that it took place without a crowd.

"Enjoyed this one. Wish we had a crowd for it," he wrote.

Wardlow expressed his wish to replace Batista in a movie amid his AEW absence

It was recently rumored that WWE legend Batista would portray the role of comic book character Bane in James Gunn's DC universe. However, Wardlow has offered to play the role himself. He is seemingly venturing into the entertainment industry amid his AEW absence, as he will be in the American Gladiators reboot.

Taking to X, the former AEW TNT Champion tagged James Gunn and offered to play Bane in case ''Batista is busy.''

"Hey, @JamesGunn, if you need a Bane and Dave Bautista [Batista] is busy, I’m your guy," Wardlow wrote.

Only time will tell when fans will see Wardlow back in All Elite Wrestling.

Edited by Yash Mittal
