Wardlow calls top female AEW star an "absolute beast" (Exclusive)

AEW star Wardlow is known for his intimidating in-ring presence and dominating wrestling abilities, but recently claimed that reigning TBS Champion Jade Cargill is nearly just as intimidating and dominating as he is.

Cargill's winning streak has continued to set records in AEW week after week and the star is yet to find her match. In the brief time that she's been with the promotion, she's already mowed her way through most of the Women's roster and doesn't seem to be slowing down at all.

The legendary Bill Apter recently caught up with Wardlow for an exclusive Sportskeeda interview and asked him what he thinks Jade Cargill's strengths and weaknesses are.

"Jade is honestly - out of the whole roster - most comparable to me. That is a bad woman, right there. Jade is an absolute beast. I have nothing but respect for her. She's gonna shine bright." (4:16 onward).

Now that Taya Valkyrie has signed with AEW and is already gunning for the TBS Championship, could Jade Cargill finally suffer a defeat and have her monumental winning streak broken?

Jade Cargill believes it's time that she has feuds with the biggest stars in the AEW Women's Division

The TBS Champion has been undefeated ever since she first walked into AEW, and at the time of writing, she's yet to suffer a loss. While fans have criticized her handling in recent months, it seems like Jade sees room for improvement as well.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Cargill named all the top stars in the Women's Division and claimed she has the skills to go up against them.

"I believe it's time for me to start having storylines with a Britt Baker, or Jamie Hayter, or a Saraya, or Toni Storm and working those storylines. I know I can do it. I have the charisma to do it. If you stand me next to any of these ladies, the work, the look and the aura of who I am speaks for itself." (H/T: Cultaholic)

While she's still yet to receive her wish, Taya Valkyrie is an established star and a veteran of the industry. If Cargill manages to best her, could she go on to feud with some of the athletes she mentioned?

