"I was very taken aback" - AEW star opens up about Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes leaving the promotion

AEW star Wardlow shared his thoughts on the departure of Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi. The couple departed the company on February 15, 2022, as both sides couldn't reach an agreement.

Cody is rumored to be returning to WWE after five years, while Brandi signed with DIGA studios to produce the Shot of Brandi show on television. Meanwhile, Wardlow is quickly rising up the ranks in AEW. Mr. Mayhem is currently in a feud involving former stablemate MJF.

In his appearance on NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count, Wardlow credited Cody Rhodes for the young star's current success in AEW. The former Pinnacle member added that he has a lot of respect for Rhodes and fully supports the couple's decision.

"I was very surprised [by Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ AEW exit]. I was very taken back by it and I’m still slightly taken back by it. I don’t really know any of the details on anything, what really led to it. The only thing I can say about the situation is I’ve known Cody for three years and I’ve never once had a negative experience with him. Cody is a big reason I’m sitting here talking to you today and I have nothing but love and respect for Cody and if his decision to leave AEW was the best decision for him and his family, I 100 percent support it," Wardlow said. [H/T - PostWrestling]

You can watch the interview below:

Cody Rhodes reportedly returning to WWE

Cody Rhodes reportedly signed with WWE about two weeks ago. The current plan for the former AEW EVP is to return at WrestleMania 38 in Texas.

The American Nightmare is rumored to face Seth Rollins at the Show of Shows. Rollins is currently left without an opponent and has threatened to hijack RAW if he doesn't get his WrestleMania moment this Monday.

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan In 2016, Cody Rhodes left WWE. They offered him $500,000 to stay. He turned it down.



6 years later he's returning to a rumored amount of 3-5 million dollars.



If that's not the American dream, I don't know what is. In 2016, Cody Rhodes left WWE. They offered him $500,000 to stay. He turned it down. 6 years later he's returning to a rumored amount of 3-5 million dollars. If that's not the American dream, I don't know what is. https://t.co/R3M9BTaQ6j

In terms of the presentation, several key people in WWE have reportedly asked Vince McMahon to maximize his American Nightmare gimmick. This includes the ring gear, theme, and pyro he used in AEW.

With the Showcase of the Immortals set to take place later this week, do you think the American Nightmare will return to take on The Visionary at WrestleMania?

What are your thoughts on Cody and Brandi Rhodes' AEW exit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Edited by Pratik Singh