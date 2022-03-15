"I'm ready to show the world"- AEW star Wardlow excited to unleash a new side of his character

AEW star Wardlow has expressed his excitement over showing a new side to his character.

Mr. Mayhem cut a promo on last week's AEW Dynamite with Tony Schiavone. He broke away from Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and warned the rest of the wrestlers that AEW is "his world" now.

During an interview on the Bleave podcast, Wardlow noted that last week's Dynamite was an opportunity to showcase his promo skills. The former Pinnacle member added that he would be ready to unleash his full arsenal as a wrestler after being portrayed as a silent bodyguard all this while.

"I was very excited to show that and I’m excited to have the opportunity to have a microphone in my hand more often. I’m just ready to be myself. You know I’ve had to be the silent bodyguard and I know that was my job and realistically there is a side of me that is very quiet and to myself, but I’m ready just to show the world every aspect of Wardlow and everything that I can do, because I have so much more to give than what people have seen,” he said. [H/T Cageside Seats]

Wardlow will face current TNT Champion at AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick's Slam

Wardlow got his TNT Championship shot after winning the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match at the Revolution 2022 pay-per-view.

He awaited the winner of last week's TNT Championship match between Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky. The American star won the title from Guevara and will now face Mr. Mayhem for next week's AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick's Slam.

The former member of SCU (SoCal Uncensored) reiterated that he would not just be a transitional champion. However, Mr. Mayhem, in his promo, emphasized that he would not be stopped from obtaining the TNT Championship and earning a new contract.

Will Mr. Mayhem win his first-ever title in AEW? Sound off your comments below.

