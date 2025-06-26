Wardlow provides a major personal update amid AEW hiatus

Former three-time AEW TNT Champion Wardlow has been absent from the company's programs for a long time. Many believe that he will leave the Tony Khan-led promotion and join WWE soon. While others are certain that Mr. Mayhem will rise again.

Wardlow's last match in All Elite Wrestling took place in early 2024. In this showdown, he was defeated by former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. The world title was on the line, and Joe emerged victorious in under twelve minutes. Wardlow's whereabouts are currently unknown. However, a few minutes ago, he took to X to give fans a rare personal update on his career. The 37-year-old announced that he has partnered with DraftKings, a sports betting company based in Boston, Massachusetts.

"Wardlow here, taking a break from bringing the pain on set, to tell you I’ve officially teamed up with ⁦@DraftKings! Download the ⁦ @DKSportsbook⁩ app and use code WARDLOW for big bonus bets instantly! #DKPartner," he wrote.

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter said that AEW's Wardlow was a poor fit in The Undisputed Kingdom

The now-defunct Undisputed Kingdom faction was made of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and Wardlow. This group achieved moderate success, but their overall impact was minor. Interestingly, when this stable was active, veteran journalist Bill Apter said on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine that the former TNT Champion was a bad fit.

"When I looked behind him and I saw Wardlow there, I had to look twice to see if it was Wardlow. For some reason, it just didn't fit that Wardlow was there. But you were right, I don't know where the're going. This is another new faction in AEW, and they have a ton of factions already. So I don't know where they're gonna go with this either," Apter said.

Hopefully, Tony Khan will bring Wardlow back soon, and he will reach his true potential someday.

