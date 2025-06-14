AEW star to return after a year and squash Adam Cole to become the new TNT Champion? Exploring the possibility! 

Adam Cole became the AEW TNT Champion by dethroning Daniel Garcia at Dynasty 2025. This is his first title in the Jacksonville-based company, and hopefully, his reign will last a few months.

Cole is currently leading the Paragon faction. Apart from him, this stable consists of his long-time on-screen and real-life friends, Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly. Cole, Strong, and O'Reilly were previously members of The Undisputed Kingdom. Interestingly, AEW star Wardlow was also a part of this group.

The Undisputed Kingdom is now defunct, but Matt Taven and Mike Bennett are still tag team partners. Wardlow's whereabouts are unknown. Tony Khan has not featured him on any of the company's programs since early 2024, and his future in All Elite Wrestling looks uncertain. Nevertheless, he still has the opportunity to make a stunning comeback. The former TNT Champion could unexpectedly show up and challenge Adam Cole for his title. He could then proceed to squash him and become a four-time TNT Champion.

Fans have been longing for a '90s Goldberg-like run from him, and it might be time for Tony Khan to give them what they want. After all, Mr. Mayhem has the look and abilities of a star.

AEW star Wardlow is reportedly out due to a knee injury

Wardlow's former Undisputed Kingdom teammate Matt Taven was interviewed by the Stick To Wrestling podcast in September of last year. In this conversation, he revealed that the three-time TNT Champion was out of action because of a knee injury.

"Wardlow’s out with a knee injury. As a guy with plenty of knee injuries in the past, they can be tricky, you know what I mean?.......I think he’s just trying to figure out what the best kind of treatment plan is to get back on track with that knee," said Taven. [H/T Fightful]

Wardlow certainly has unfinished business in AEW. Even after setbacks, he is still one of Tony Khan's assets, and hopefully, his career sees a revival.

