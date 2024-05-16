Wardlow seemingly airs frustration with AEW booking

Wardlow has seemingly expressed frustration with his AEW booking on social media. The big man currently does not have any notable feud.

The member of the Undisputed Kingdom was booked as an unstoppable monster in 2022 before he got injured. During that time, he had memorable matches with MJF and CM Punk and became the TNT Champion.

Since then, things have gone downhill for him. He has now shared that same sentiment on social media. Replying to a post from a fan page which showed a throwback picture of him with long hair, he wrote:

“I miss this guy.”

It will be great to see him embrace his old persona again and be booked like a dominant heel. However, it all depends on AEW's creative team and its plans as he is with the Undisputed Kingdom.

Bill Apter wants Chris Jericho to mentor Wardlow

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter has given his thoughts on how Wardlow could revive his career and suggested that he should be mentored by the ‘Learning Tree’ Chris Jericho.

On Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted podcast, Apter gave his two cents on the situation surrounding the former TNT Champion. He also mentioned how he always thought he could be the next Batista.

"I always said he could be, could have been the next Batista. But Chris Jericho to mentor him? 'Hey look you are not getting anywhere with anybody here, with all these groups you are belonging to. I believe in you, let me take you over.' And they run all the training films and you know, I think it would be great for Jericho to do that," he said.

Given that Chris Jericho has already taken Big Bill under his wing, he could do the same with Wardlow and potentially resurrect his career.