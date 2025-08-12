Wardlow Seemingly Drops a Major Hint About His AEW Future Amid Unexplained Absence

AEW star Wardlow is among the dominant wrestlers on the roster. Yet, Mr. Mayhem has been absent from television for more than a year. Amid his unexplained hiatus, he seemingly dropped a major hint that could be related to his future with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

Wardlow was active in AEW in the early parts of 2024 alongside the Undisputed Kingdom. In March, he also challenged then-World Champion Samoa Joe for his title. His absence was largely due to injuries, but he has recovered from them.

A new report has stated that Wardlow was present backstage for the latest episode of Dynamite, in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. While the former TNT Champion was still not seen on TV, he dropped a hint about his potential future in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Trending

Wardlow took to his Instagram stories to drop a photo of the radio in his car, showing the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, with The Hurt Syndicate as his guests. This could be a sign that Wardlow might be involved with the faction once he makes his return. It could potentially be to replace MJF as the fourth member, who was kicked out of the stable, or to feud with them, possibly over the World Tag Team Titles, held by Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

Ad

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Wardlow's Instagram story (Image via Wardlow's Instagram)

AEW star Wardlow gave a sneak peek into his daily routine

Much like many influencers, bloggers, and even wrestlers, Wardlow has taken to sharing his daily morning routine. He called it a rebuilding process where he would make his meals, pray, go for a swim, work out, and do things he loved.

Ad

"The past year has been filled with a lot of changes, a lot of faith, and a lot of rebuilding from the ground up. I don’t have any one making me breakfast or handing me my shoes, but I take care of myself pretty well on my own. This is my daily morning routine. Pray, ground, jog, swim, couple flips to make sure I still got it, read, write, water my plant (not shown), morning shake…. Yes I love honey," he wrote.

With his AEW future uncertain amidst a prolonged hiatus, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan will bring him back to television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!