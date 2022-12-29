"Was always playing second fiddle to Cena" - Wrestling fans divided over comparisons of multi-time WWE Champion surmounting Roman Reigns' accolades

Roman Reigns has surpassed almost all WWE records with his impressive title reign. He recently broke another record of going unpinned for 1100 days and counting. Given his streak of holding the Universal Championship for three years and counting, the wrestling world was reminded of CM Punk's controversial title reign in 2011.
Punk's backstage issues with Vince McMahon and Triple H in 2011 resulted in his scathing pipe bomb. Upon his return to WWE after his departure, he defeated Alberto Del Rio to win his third title reign, which would go on to last 434 controversial days. He then continued his feud with John Cena, who also happened to hold the WWE title and later merged.
Roman Reigns broke records and etched his name in the history books with accolades for defending his titles. Many notable names and veterans of the industry have been unsuccessful in their feat against The Tribal Chief.
Earlier this year, Reigns announced that he would be competing with a part-time schedule and appearing on main premium live events. This led to wrestling fans being divided on who was a worthy champion between Punk and the current WWE Champion.
He made a new enemy out of Kevin Owens at Survivor Series: WarGames, and rumor has it that the two could clash at Royal Rumble. There were also rumors of his cousin Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson being his WrestleMania opponent, given his lighter Hollywood schedule.
Roman Reigns could potentially lose one of his titles at WrestleMania next year
Roman Reigns has been a dominant force in the ring, holding up the fort of being the champion for three years and counting. However, there have been reports of him potentially dropping one of his titles at WrestleMania 39.
The Head of the Table is all set to team up with The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn, on the last edition of SmackDown of the year this Friday night against John Cena and Kevin Owens.
Do you think the Cenation Leader and Owens will be able to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comment section below.