"Was always playing second fiddle to Cena" - Wrestling fans divided over comparisons of multi-time WWE Champion surmounting Roman Reigns' accolades

Roman Reigns has surpassed almost all WWE records with his impressive title reign. He recently broke another record of going unpinned for 1100 days and counting. Given his streak of holding the Universal Championship for three years and counting, the wrestling world was reminded of CM Punk's controversial title reign in 2011.

Punk's backstage issues with Vince McMahon and Triple H in 2011 resulted in his scathing pipe bomb. Upon his return to WWE after his departure, he defeated Alberto Del Rio to win his third title reign, which would go on to last 434 controversial days. He then continued his feud with John Cena, who also happened to hold the WWE title and later merged.

Roman Reigns broke records and etched his name in the history books with accolades for defending his titles. Many notable names and veterans of the industry have been unsuccessful in their feat against The Tribal Chief.

Earlier this year, Reigns announced that he would be competing with a part-time schedule and appearing on main premium live events. This led to wrestling fans being divided on who was a worthy champion between Punk and the current WWE Champion.

iso 🕷🕸 @italkwrasslin Remember when people thought CM Punks run was better because he had more matches? Remember when people thought CM Punks run was better because he had more matches? 😭 https://t.co/WLwxPneeva

Ryan | 🎄🎄🎄 @formulaRyan21 @italkwrasslin Cm punk was well clear of romans reign. Roman is the champion but gets overshadowed by jey and sami. Cm punk was the face of his own reign @italkwrasslin Cm punk was well clear of romans reign. Roman is the champion but gets overshadowed by jey and sami. Cm punk was the face of his own reign

UckShuck: Act IV @Uck_Shuck_IV @italkwrasslin It was better. Not just for the match count, but for the match quality, better rivalries, MUCH better promos, and the fact that the match finishes actually varied instead of constantly being interference finishes. Roman’s reign is boring as hell. @italkwrasslin It was better. Not just for the match count, but for the match quality, better rivalries, MUCH better promos, and the fact that the match finishes actually varied instead of constantly being interference finishes. Roman’s reign is boring as hell.

Liger @babylige @italkwrasslin The one thing that will always make my mind up about this subject is who was the man during their title reign, and that was Roman, but Punk was always playing second fiddle to Cena, then Rock @italkwrasslin The one thing that will always make my mind up about this subject is who was the man during their title reign, and that was Roman, but Punk was always playing second fiddle to Cena, then Rock

Drake @DrakeDB7 @italkwrasslin Punk was injured and couldn't defend the belt, that's the ONLY reason he held it past one year. Also people forget CM Punk technically never had a 434 day reign, he dropped the belt to Cena halfway through then the match was reset and WWE nullified Cena's win. So double asterisks @italkwrasslin Punk was injured and couldn't defend the belt, that's the ONLY reason he held it past one year. Also people forget CM Punk technically never had a 434 day reign, he dropped the belt to Cena halfway through then the match was reset and WWE nullified Cena's win. So double asterisks https://t.co/8WTCZgM0QP

He made a new enemy out of Kevin Owens at Survivor Series: WarGames, and rumor has it that the two could clash at Royal Rumble. There were also rumors of his cousin Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson being his WrestleMania opponent, given his lighter Hollywood schedule.

Roman Reigns could potentially lose one of his titles at WrestleMania next year

Roman Reigns has been a dominant force in the ring, holding up the fort of being the champion for three years and counting. However, there have been reports of him potentially dropping one of his titles at WrestleMania 39.

Xero News @NewsXero The only talks about Roman splitting the titles is to vacate the title in the draft after Mania.



As been reporting for a while now.



Other than that there is no other talks/plans for roman to drop outside of using the draft to do this.



3 sources have stated this. The only talks about Roman splitting the titles is to vacate the title in the draft after Mania.As been reporting for a while now.Other than that there is no other talks/plans for roman to drop outside of using the draft to do this.3 sources have stated this.

The Head of the Table is all set to team up with The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn, on the last edition of SmackDown of the year this Friday night against John Cena and Kevin Owens.

Do you think the Cenation Leader and Owens will be able to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comment section below.

