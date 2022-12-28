Potential update on when Roman Reigns could drop the WWE Championship

The recent Roman Reigns era has been full of dominance as he remains the biggest star in WWE. However, that could change in the near future with rumors swirling of him dropping one of his world titles.

The Tribal Chief has managed to be at the top of the mountain in WWE since he secured the Universal Championship at Payback 2020. Since then, Reigns has only managed to go from strength to strength alongside his Bloodline stablemates.

With Reigns heading into the WrestleMania season as the Undisputed Universal Champion, fans have wondered if he can keep a hold of both world titles. Xero News has provided a possible update that Roman Reigns could still be holding both championships after 'Mania. However, there has potentially been a pitch to split the titles and have him vacate one in the draft.

"The only talks about Roman splitting the titles is to vacate the title in the draft after 'Mania. As been reporting for a while now. Other than that there is no other talks/plans for Roman to drop [the title] outside of using the draft to do this. 3 sources have stated this."

It seems as if there could be a genuine possibility of Roman Reigns going into WrestleMania 39 holding both titles and leaving the show as the undisputed world champion.

WWE veteran on Roman Reigns possibly taking on three stars in a Fatal Four Way Match at WrestleMania 39

Vince Russo believes there is a high chance Triple H could book Roman Reigns against three other opponents in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 39.

It has been rumored for quite a while that The Rock could return to face the Tribal Chief at this year's 'Mania. However, it seems that the plans for his return are still unconfirmed, given his busy schedule. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes has emerged as a possible alternative challenger.

Russo discussed the situation on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo and stated that Rhodes is not the most viable challenger for Reigns. The former writer then went on to explain that he would get three megastars in the form of John Cena, Steve Austin, and Brock Lesnar to lock horns with Roman Reigns in The Rock's absence.

"I'm telling you, if I find out that Rock can't do it for whatever reason, the thing I would book is, because it's not Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania," Russo said. "Not one single casual fan is going to care about that, bro. What I'm doing at that point is I'm doing a four corner, and I'm doing Reigns, Austin, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar." [18:30 – 19:01]

