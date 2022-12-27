Possible update on Roman Reigns potentially dropping a title before WrestleMania 39 - Reports

According to reports, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns might forfeit one of his world titles before WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief has ruled over the Universal Championship for over two years since he turned heel. However, Brock Lesnar's return in 2021 landed Reigns with the WWE Championship on his shoulder.

When The Beast Incarnate lost the WWE title to Bobby Lashley, he won it back at the 2022 Elimination Chamber. Following a last-minute entry at Royal Rumble 2022 and winning it, Lesnar challenged Reigns to a Winner Takes All Match for both titles. However, the Head of the Table smashed and slayed Brock Lesnar, only to conquer and become a double championship holder at WrestleMania 38.

Since Mania this year, the company has had challengers for Reigns, putting both titles on the line. Now, ahead of Road to WrestleMania 39, WWE could separate the Universal and World titles.

WrestlingNews.co has learned that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is still not confirmed for WrestleMania. The company's current strategy is that Cody Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship if The Rock cannot attend.

WWE reportedly wants The Rock to commit before the Royal Rumble because that is when things start for the Shows of the Immortals.

Furthermore, the WWE Championship match for WrestleMania 39's first night is expected to feature Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

The possible lineup for WrestleMania 39 if Roman Reigns loses a title

Since WWE intends to defend each of Reigns' titles during WrestleMania 39, and he is only booked for one match, his status as a double champion could change.

As per WrestlingNews.co, the following are the current reported plans for the WrestleMania main event matches:

Night 1 - WWE Championship:

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins or Cody Rhodes.

Night 2 - Universal Championship:

Roman Reigns vs. TBD. If The Rock is unable to perform, Cody Rhodes will step in.

How the company will split the WWE Championship and Universal Championship is still reportedly being determined. However, it seems each brand will have a top title heading into the summer.

Who do you think will challenge and dethrone Roman Reigns for the WWE title ahead of WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

