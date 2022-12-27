WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes over Hollywood in just over four months' time and it appears that plans are finally being put in place ahead of the show.

According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, the company is already making plans for the main event in case The Rock is unable to be part of the event. The site notes that the WWE legend is still not locked in for the show and the current alternative is for Cody Rhodes to take his place in the main event of Night Two.

The plan for WrestleMania Night Two main event is for Seth Rollins to take on either Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship, which gives the impression that the World Championships will be split ahead of the show.

It is still unclear as to how the company will split the Championships from Roman Reigns, but the plan is for each brand to have a top title heading into the summer.

Roman Reigns is expected to face Kevin Owens at the WWE Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns will step into a tag team match this week on SmackDown alongside Sami Zayn as they battle Kevin Owens and the returning John Cena. With The Royal Rumble just over a month away, this could lay the foundation for Reigns' upcoming title defense.

Reigns is expected to feud with Kevin Owens and defend his title against the former Universal Champion at the event. There are also hints being dropped that Sami Zayn could turn on The Bloodline or Roman Reigns could turn on Sami. This could well be the storyline that leads to the titles being split.

