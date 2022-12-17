"Was that CM Punk?" - Twitter left in splits on identity of mysterious hooded figure's appearance on WWE SmackDown

The wrestling world has had varied hilarious reactions to the possibility of CM Punk appearing on WWE SmackDown.

The former world champion's ongoing dispute with the AEW administration following the Brawl Out in September has led to his absence from televised shows. With SmackDown taking place in his hometown of Chicago this week, many fans threw around the possibility of the Second City Saint attending the event.

The WWE show kicked off with a tag team match between Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Nox made her surprising return to the Connecticut-based company recently,

Toward the end of the match, a hooded figure emerged through the crowd and assaulted Nox, resulting in her losing the match. Shortly after, the wrestling world took to Twitter to speculate that the identity of the figure was none other than CM Punk:

NamasteWrestling @NamasteWrestli1 Someone in a black hoody from crowd attacked Tegan Nox.



Was that CM Punk? Someone in a black hoody from crowd attacked Tegan Nox. Was that CM Punk?

Memphis Davila @Memphii71 @SeanRossSapp can you confirm if the person that kicked tegan nox was CM Punk?? @SeanRossSapp can you confirm if the person that kicked tegan nox was CM Punk?? 😂😂

The two-time AEW World Champion is currently recovering from an injury he suffered during the controversial brawl with The Elite. He was set to feud with MJF upon his return at All Out, but the plans went awry owing to the backstage fight that resulted in them being stripped of his title.

