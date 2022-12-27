"Was a part of the best TV AEW has put out" - Wrestling fans split in the middle over whether Tony Khan should bring back 6-time WWE World Champion

AEW has quite the star-studded roster, sporting over 100 male wrestlers. But many fans have now called for the return of arguably one of the roster's most controversial stars, CM Punk.

CM Punk has been in the wrestling industry for decades, and as such his AEW debut was overwhelmingly positively received. Unfortunately, his role in the infamous Brawl Out incident turned much of the fanbase against him, and also resulted in his suspension.

Twitter user @JustAlyxCentral asked for the final fan stance on the matter. A number of users responded to the post to give their two cents on whether or not Tony Khan should bring CM Punk back to AEW.

A few fans were outright against bringing Punk back, boldly claiming that the promotion didn't need him. Additionally, some were willing to give the veteran a second chance but were cautious after what they heard about the 'Brawl Out.'

Phil Cataldo | Elite POV @FanboyPhillium @JustAlyxCentral No. They don’t need him. It was great to have him but if he was that much of a locker room cancer that it effected the product on tv then he can stay away. AEW is hitting on all cylinders right now and I don’t want him messing it up @JustAlyxCentral No. They don’t need him. It was great to have him but if he was that much of a locker room cancer that it effected the product on tv then he can stay away. AEW is hitting on all cylinders right now and I don’t want him messing it up

Wrestling Jebus @WrestlingJebus @JustAlyxCentral Yes if he can keep out of trouble & get his ego in check. @JustAlyxCentral Yes if he can keep out of trouble & get his ego in check.

A Cunning Mark @ACunningMark @JustAlyxCentral From a personal perspective, I don’t want to see him back in wrestling, from a business perspective I think it could be a good move but amends will have to be made prior. @JustAlyxCentral From a personal perspective, I don’t want to see him back in wrestling, from a business perspective I think it could be a good move but amends will have to be made prior.

Chris Osterhoudt @fighter61875 @JustAlyxCentral No. if you spent the better part of ten minutes slamming the company you work for and several of your coworkers, in public, you would be fired on the spot. Why would his case be any different? @JustAlyxCentral No. if you spent the better part of ten minutes slamming the company you work for and several of your coworkers, in public, you would be fired on the spot. Why would his case be any different?

James(WeAreProWrestling) @WAPW_Wrestling @JustAlyxCentral It's all gonna come down to Punk, because there's gonna have to be a lot that gets hashed out @JustAlyxCentral It's all gonna come down to Punk, because there's gonna have to be a lot that gets hashed out

Nathan Spradlin @Dogg90s @JustAlyxCentral IF Tony sits down with Punk and The Elite and hash out everything (and handles punishment quickly if happens again) and the answer is yes @JustAlyxCentral IF Tony sits down with Punk and The Elite and hash out everything (and handles punishment quickly if happens again) and the answer is yes

Despite this, the overwhelming fan response was positive. Many noted that All Elite Wrestling needed CM Punk. However, a few less enthusiastic Twitter users simply wanted the promotion to do what's best for business.

Joel Washko @JoelWashko @JustAlyxCentral Yes. No idea if he wants to come back though. The point of business is to make money. Punk draws money and was a part of the best tv AEW has put out. Easy decision on their end. @JustAlyxCentral Yes. No idea if he wants to come back though. The point of business is to make money. Punk draws money and was a part of the best tv AEW has put out. Easy decision on their end.

Conner Hays @AEWFanGuy18 @JustAlyxCentral Yes 100% they should bring him back. Shouldn’t have to be thought of not bringing him back. @JustAlyxCentral Yes 100% they should bring him back. Shouldn’t have to be thought of not bringing him back.

wolfgang @Limesinfluencer @JustAlyxCentral you have to live on twitter to say no @JustAlyxCentral you have to live on twitter to say no

Eric @Eric_T_Lind @JustAlyxCentral Of course they should. Anyone who says otherwise doesn’t realize what he’s done for AEW. @JustAlyxCentral Of course they should. Anyone who says otherwise doesn’t realize what he’s done for AEW.

Zak Ralph 👽 | @LoveWrestlingCA @smarkmouth



Frankly, the Elite's antics in the best of 7 has me entertaining the idea that this has all been smoothed over. @JustAlyxCentral Lots of money to be made in some form of Punk vs Elite, so a resounding yes.Frankly, the Elite's antics in the best of 7 has me entertaining the idea that this has all been smoothed over. @JustAlyxCentral Lots of money to be made in some form of Punk vs Elite, so a resounding yes.Frankly, the Elite's antics in the best of 7 has me entertaining the idea that this has all been smoothed over.

Regardless of the fan response, the final decision will be determined by Tony Khan and CM Punk. Khan recently revealed that he had far more plans in line for the Straight Edge star. He was meant to team up alongside FTR, but his injury and suspension derailed the plans.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood recently compared CM Punk and Sasha Banks

Despite their numerous wrestling accolades, both Sasha Banks and CM Punk have a mountain's share of detractors and skeptics. Both stars have also been compared due to their now seeming equally controversial reputations with their respective fanbases.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Once again, CM Punk and I see eye to eye. He addressed Vince McMahon retiring from WWE in his own way.



Shout out to Sasha Banks and Naomi btw.



Once again, CM Punk and I see eye to eye. He addressed Vince McMahon retiring from WWE in his own way. Shout out to Sasha Banks and Naomi btw.https://t.co/8TutedQts7

During his recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Dax Harwood addressed the similarities between the two stars:

“The same thing as Sasha [Banks], a man who obviously has his detractors, and not just in AEW, but around the wrestling world, and sometimes his detractors are louder than him and get their news out more than he does. But again, it all comes from a place of passion," Harwood said. (H/T: Fightful)

It remains to be seen whether or not CM Punk returns to All Elite Wrestling, but rumors of Sasha Banks debuting instead are running wild. As the wrestling industry closes off on 2022, the upcoming year will likely answer all fans' burning questions.

