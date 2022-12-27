"Was a part of the best TV AEW has put out" - Wrestling fans split in the middle over whether Tony Khan should bring back 6-time WWE World Champion

AEW has quite the star-studded roster, sporting over 100 male wrestlers. But many fans have now called for the return of arguably one of the roster's most controversial stars, CM Punk.
CM Punk has been in the wrestling industry for decades, and as such his AEW debut was overwhelmingly positively received. Unfortunately, his role in the infamous Brawl Out incident turned much of the fanbase against him, and also resulted in his suspension.
Twitter user @JustAlyxCentral asked for the final fan stance on the matter. A number of users responded to the post to give their two cents on whether or not Tony Khan should bring CM Punk back to AEW.
A few fans were outright against bringing Punk back, boldly claiming that the promotion didn't need him. Additionally, some were willing to give the veteran a second chance but were cautious after what they heard about the 'Brawl Out.'
Despite this, the overwhelming fan response was positive. Many noted that All Elite Wrestling needed CM Punk. However, a few less enthusiastic Twitter users simply wanted the promotion to do what's best for business.
Regardless of the fan response, the final decision will be determined by Tony Khan and CM Punk. Khan recently revealed that he had far more plans in line for the Straight Edge star. He was meant to team up alongside FTR, but his injury and suspension derailed the plans.
Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.
Former AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood recently compared CM Punk and Sasha Banks
Despite their numerous wrestling accolades, both Sasha Banks and CM Punk have a mountain's share of detractors and skeptics. Both stars have also been compared due to their now seeming equally controversial reputations with their respective fanbases.
During his recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Dax Harwood addressed the similarities between the two stars:
“The same thing as Sasha [Banks], a man who obviously has his detractors, and not just in AEW, but around the wrestling world, and sometimes his detractors are louder than him and get their news out more than he does. But again, it all comes from a place of passion," Harwood said. (H/T: Fightful)
It remains to be seen whether or not CM Punk returns to All Elite Wrestling, but rumors of Sasha Banks debuting instead are running wild. As the wrestling industry closes off on 2022, the upcoming year will likely answer all fans' burning questions.
