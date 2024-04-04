[Watch] A visibly emotional Dax Harwood cuts off-air promo seemingly directed at CM Punk

Dax Harwood cut an emotionally charged promo after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Most of his promo seemed like he was taking shots at CM Punk.

On the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, CM Punk revealed how AEW handled his situation before firing last year. In that interview, he did say some things about AEW that were not pleasant to hear.

Now, Dax Harwood took the microphone, spoke in front of the fans, and told them not to be swayed by what they heard from other places.

“With it being someone’s dream. With it being all of our dreams, there is always gonna be, and you probably know this. In your everyday life, there is gonna be somebody who tries to strip it down. Strip it from you, take it away from you, take your joy away. Don't let them do it.”

He continued:

“I don't care if it's in another company. Don't let anybody strip you of what you love, what you are passionate about, what you wake up for every single day. I know I’ll talk about it to add miles and to the point of annoyance. I have what I perceive to be my God, my wife, my daughter, and professional wrestling. That's it. That's all I've got. AEW affords me that luxury. AEW affords me that life. And now, not only does AEW afford me that life, they afford me to do it with my best friends in front of all you people.”

It will be interesting to see what CM Punk says about his former tag team partner potentially taking shots at him.

