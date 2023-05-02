[Watch] Absent AEW star looks incredibly jacked ahead of possible in-ring return

A popular AEW star is looking in incredible shape amid a lengthy absence from in-ring action. That talent is none other than Kris Statlander.

Statlander's last match in All Elite Wrestling was against Sierra on Dark in August 2022. She suffered a torn ACL and lateral meniscus in her right leg last year and was ruled out of action for six to eight months after undergoing surgery.

Amid her in-ring absence, Kris Statlander recently shared a video on her Instagram story where she looked in fantastic shape, leading to speculation among fans about her possible return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager



Hopefully on her way back to that AEW ring. Kris Statlander is looking JACKED, brother!Hopefully on her way back to that AEW ring. Kris Statlander is looking JACKED, brother! 💪Hopefully on her way back to that AEW ring. https://t.co/aSXWe9wDye

You can check out the full results of AEW Rampage HERE.

Kris Statlander has previously commented about her gimmick in AEW

While speaking during an interview with Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast in 2022, Statlander opened up about her alien gimmick in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Galaxy's Greatest Alien stated that her character isn't inspired by the "paranormal and UFOs" before adding that she is a "big fan of just space." Statlander further revealed that she has a space tattoo on her body and said she is "committed."

"I wouldn't say paranormal and UFOs. I am such a big fan of just space, and it's just such a mind-blowing concept," Statlander explained. "It just is forever and no one knows where it came from. No one knows where it starts or ends. There's so much mystery behind it, and it just fascinates me. And I've always loved just general science as well growing up. I got this space tattoo. So I'm committed."

It remains to be seen how Tony Khan books Kris Statlander's return after she is cleared for in-ring action.

When do you think Statlander will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion? Could she possibly end Jade Cargill's title reign? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes