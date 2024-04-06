[Watch] Absent AEW star spotted during CM Punk’s promo ahead of WrestleMania 40

An absent AEW star was unexpectedly spotted during CM Punk's promo ahead of WrestleMania XL. The talent in question is Keith Lee.

The Limitless One established himself as a world-class athlete on the independent scene before signing with WWE in 2018. Lee's success in NXT would lead to his shift to the main roster in 2020, but unfortunately, his booking on RAW left much to be desired.

The Texas native would then be released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2021, and would soon jump ship to AEW in February 2022. Lee found success in the Jacksonville-based promotion alongside Swerve Strickland, with whom he won the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Their partnership would end bitterly, however, after they lost the titles to The Acclaimed. The leader of the Mogul Embassy would take out Lee with a Swerve Stomp through a cinder block on Lee's chest. The feud was expected to finally culminate in a singles match at the AEW Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View. Unfortunately, Lee had to withdraw from the match due to an injury.

The 39-year-old star was recently seen with several names from the Stamford-based promotion, including Bobby Lashley, MVP, Carlito, and Shelton Benjamin. Now, a clip from the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 has revealed Keith Lee seemingly accidentally walking into the frame during a backstage segment featuring CM Punk.

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when the former NXT Champion will return to in-ring action in AEW. He was last seen on the December 23, 2023, episode of Collision, where he successfully defeated Brian Cage.

Poll : Should Keith Lee follow the likes of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk back to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion