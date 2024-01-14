[Watch] Adam Copeland dances with former WWE stars after AEW show goes off air, massive Lita reference made

The Rated R Superstar Adam Copeland, FTR, Orange Cassidy, and Daniel Garcia recently had a hilarious segment after AEW Battle of the Belts IX went off the air.

Daniel Garcia insisted Copeland dance with them, however, the highlight of the segment was FTR's Dax Harwood who mentioned Copeland's former girlfriend Lita. Copeland (FKA Edge) and Lita (Amy Dumas) were an onscreen couple in WWE and also had an NSFW segment in the ring. The segment was indirectly mentioned by Harwood, which made the crowd erupt.

On Twitter, a fan posted the entire segment from the Battle of the Belts IX:

"Adam Copeland, FTR, Orange Cassidy and Daniel Garcia dancing. Dax mentions Lita after Adam says these fans have seen plenty of his moves."

Adam Copeland reacts to criticism on one of his recent matches in AEW

AEW star Adam Copeland recently spoke about his match against Griff Garrison at a recent episode of Collision.

Griff Garrison is one of the youngest stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion who faced Adam Copeland on the January 6, 2024 edition of Collision. Copeland defeated Garrison in minutes which received a lot of backlash on social media from fans.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Copeland reacted to the criticism on his squash match with Garrison.

"So if I can get in there with Griff Garrison, what is a 30-second match gonna do for Griff Garrison? [...] Well, now you add in the element of the story, like, Copeland took this kid maybe a little lightly, and there’s something to him. It’s also an opportunity for him to get on a microphone. It’s an opportunity for reps in front of an audience that will have eyes actually watching because there’s a character in there that they know. That, to me, is all that needs to be said."

Copeland continued:

"If he can get in there and we have five minutes of time in there, I feel like he can learn more in the five minutes than he would in probably 200 matches with people of the same experience. I know that sounds kind of cocky and egotistical, but that’s the way it was for me when I was his age." [H/T Fightful]

Meanwhile, Copeland defeated Lee Moriarty in a thrill-a-second match this week on Collision after the latter accepted his open challenge.

