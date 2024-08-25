[Watch] AEW All In 2024 stage and ramp setup is mind-blowing

AEW All In 2024 is just a couple of hours away. With last year's even being a huge success, fans are excited for the second edition of the pay-per-view. Wembley Stadium is expected to be filled with more than 50,000 fans.

All In has set up a blockbuster card. Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland will headline the show as the duo will battle for the AEW World Championship. Also, Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker, MJF vs. Will Ospreay, and Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry are some of the most hyped matches on the show. Elsewhere on the card, FTR, The Acclaimed, and Young Bucks will square off for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Wembley is the largest stadium in the United Kingdom in terms of capacity. Last year, the show hosted over 80,000 fans. The inaugural edition of All In London caught many eyes due to its beautiful stage. The construction of this year's show started a couple of days ago.

Recently, an X (formerly Twitter) user took to the social media platform and uploaded a clip of the magnificent setup of the decorated Wembley Stadium. Unlike last year, the ramp has been slightly modified.

Take a look at the clip below:

It will be interesting to see if the event exceeds the 2023 edition of All In in terms of quality.

