Watch: AEW fans display fascinating cosplays as wrestlers for Halloween

Every year Halloween creates another level of excitement among people, especially wrestling fans, be it AEW or WWE. One of the most intriguing takeaways about this festival is that everyone can dress up as whomever they want. One can pay tribute to their childhood hero or favorite TV character, or even a wrestler.

Wrestling fans are having a rapturous time as their Halloween get-ups have been trending on Twitter. Now without further ado, let's take a glimpse at these people cosplaying as popular AEW stars for the 31st October festival:

One fan shared a picture of himself dressed up as current TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Surprisingly, the Spanish God came across this tweet and wrote this in the caption:

"This is bad a**! Happy Halloween," Sammy Guevara wrote.

Upon seeing the above picture, one could easily recognize the couples' cosplays as Penta El Zero Miedo and Thunder Rosa. Both Mexican stars are pretty popular among the AEW universe.

Another fan disguised himself as one half of The Young Bucks. He even wrote an intriguing caption, stating that this is his favorite costume since cosplaying Blue Ranger in third grade.

The Young Bucks may have been portraying a negative character on television, but fans truly love their persona. A couple fully dressed up as them while even posing in The Jackson brothers' trademark pose.

Darby Allin appeals to the younger audience, as one can see in the above image where a boy is fully dressed in Allin's gear while also holding his signature skateboard.

While looking at the previous tweet, one must wonder why no one is disguised as Sting. But we finally came across a duo cosplaying two of the most popular AEW stars in Sting and Darby Allin.

Speaking of famous AEW stars, one cannot leave behind Orange Cassidy. This Twitter user gave the denim look a go, similar to Freshly Squeezed. One can even notice one of his hands in the pocket, signifying Cassidy's pose.

AEW's Bryan Danielson and his family cosplayed characters from a popular 90's movie

Bryan Danielson's wife Brie Bella recently shared a picture of their family cosplaying characters from The Addams Family for Halloween.

Bryan and Brie Bella can be seen dressed up as Gomez and Morticia Addams, while their children are Pugsley and Wednesday Addams. This year's Halloween must have been memorable for wrestling fans and stars, including Bryan Danielson.

But he will have to see the bigger picture ahead as he faces either Jon Moxley or Orange Cassidy in the finals of the ongoing AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

