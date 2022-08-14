[Watch] AEW star Daniel Garcia discloses news of divorce to husband on behalf of a fan in bizarre turn of events

AEW star Daniel Garcia was recently bestowed with the responsibility of imparting news of a divorce to a fan's husband.

Garcia is currently one of AEW's top heels, aligned with Chris Jericho as part of the Jericho Appreciation Society. They are locked in a war with the Blackpool Combat Club and Eddie Kingston. Red Death is fresh off the back of defeating Bryan Danielson in the main event of Fight for the Fallen.

But while he's not aligning himself with The Wizard in AEW, Daniel Garcia has taken to Cameo to interact with his fans. One of his more out-there requests, as he revealed, was to impart the news of an impending divorce to a particular fan's husband.

Check out what he said below:

"Don’t talk to her again. She is sick of you. She doesn’t wanna hear from you. She doesn’t wanna get a text message, a phone call, a DM, she doesn’t wanna get email, she doesn’t wanna get a LinkedIn message. She doesn’t wanna get none of that. So just leave her alone, and let the divorce be final. It’s over bro, she don’t want you no more.” - Via Twitter

Outside of delivering harsh messages for husbands, Garcia will once more face off against Bryan Danielson this week on Dynamite. Their rematch will be a 2 out of 3 falls match, which Garcia has declared will be Bryan's last in-ring appearance.

What did fans think of the AEW star's Cameo?

It's safe to say Twitter is the last place to go for sympathy, as is especially shown in the comments below Garcia's savage clip.

While some fans called for the blue chip prospect to get a title run based off of his actions, others wanted to see fellow heels like MJF try their hand at the task. In any case, what was unaminously decided was that there was a funny side to be found, at least looking from the outside.

Check out some of the tweets below:

𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚊 @christina_tries @jessithebuckeye The LinkedIn message part always gets me lmaoooo @jessithebuckeye The LinkedIn message part always gets me lmaoooo 😂😂😂

Garcia will have to bring this level of savagery to the ring on Wednesday night, while facing Bryan Danielson out for revenge. The American Dragon had some choice words for Red Death this past AEW Rampage, as well as affirming that he has no immediate plans for retirement.

What do you think? Did Daniel Garcia go too far? Not far enough? Let us know in the comments section below.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil