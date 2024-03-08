[Watch] AEW seemingly faces attendance crisis for show featuring Kazuchika Okada's first match with The Elite

The former multi-time IWGP World Champion Kazuchika Okada made his AEW in-ring debut after signing a multi-year deal with the company during this week's Collision tapings, but the attendance for the show seems disappointing.

On AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, Kazuchika Okada surprisingly showed up while Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were assaulting Eddie Kingston. However, The Rainmaker shocked everyone by attacking Kingston and turning heel in the process. He was also announced as the newest member of 'The Elite.'

Following his appearance on Dynamite, the former IWGP World Champion was announced to team up with Matthew and Nicholas Johnson for his first AEW match after becoming a full-time member of the roster. The team of Okada and The Young Bucks defeated Jon Cruz, Adrian Alanis, and Liam Gray during this week's Collision tapings.

Meanwhile, a recent fan-recorded video has been circulating all over social media, showing a lot of empty seats. Interestingly, the footage is from the same arena where Okada made his AEW in-ring debut as a full-time member.

AEW Collision spoilers apart from Kazuchika Okada's debut

Following their victory in the trios match, Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks were jumped by Eddie Kingston, who was seeking retribution but got outnumbered. Thankfully, Penta El Zero Miedo and Pac walked out to even the odds and save the day for Kingston.

Apart from the aforementioned match, this week's Collision also featured Bryan Danielson defeating Shane Taylor and challenging Will Ospreay for a match at the upcoming PPV named AEW Dynasty.

Moreover, in the main event of the show, House of Black defeated the team of Mark Briscoe, Jeff Jerrett, and Jay Lethal in a trios street fight. It remains to be seen how well the show will be received when it airs this Saturday.

