Watch: AEW star Chris Jericho destroys equipment during media conference; goes on an expletive rant

Chris Jericho is one of wrestling's most decorated talents, whose abilities on the mic are just as reputed as his in-ring wizardry. The former AEW Champion displayed his mic chops again in an explosive press conference ahead of his match with Konosuke Takeshita at DDT Pro's Ultimate Party 2023.

The Le Champion is set to compete for the Japanese promotion for the first time on November 12th. As the tradition is for every major pay-per-view in Japan, the wrestlers participated in a press conference to hype the event. Jericho also took part in the presser and shared the podium with his opponent, Takeshita.

During it, Chris Jericho lost his cool and went on an expletive-laden rant about the media in attendance before storming out. The WWE legend also destroyed the equipment and tables as everyone looked on in sheer horror.

It's safe to say the angle did a great job of hyping fans for the upcoming match.

While it promises to be nothing less than a memorable contest, it'll be interesting to see who will emerge victorious at Ultimate Party 2023. A win against a performer of Chris Jericho's stature is sure to further elevate Takeshita's stock in AEW.

Matt Hardy says Chris Jericho is the Hulk Hogan of AEW

On the most recent episode of his Extreme Life with Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW veteran explained how Jericho is the Hulk Hogan of Tony Khan's promotion.

The former tag team champion explained that The Le Champion had the same kind of impact on All Elite Wrestling's landscape that Hogan had in WCW.

"He was the Hulk Hogan of AEW. You know, whenever WCW made their run, and Hulk Hogan was this big name, and then eventually turned him heel. I mean, he kind of was the guy that was like, you know, behind the helm of the ship. I mean, he was the guy with all the star power," said Hardy.

Jericho will also be in action later this month at Full Gear 2023, where he will team with his rival turned partner Kenny Omega to take on The Young Bucks.

