"The guy with all the star power" - WWE veteran claims Chris Jericho is the Hulk Hogan of AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is one of the most recognizable names in pro wrestling, and his contribution to the sport is often a major topic of discussion. According to a veteran wrestler, Chris Jericho shares similarities with the Hulkster.

Outside of WWE, Hogan became the face of WCW and a locker room leader - for better or worse. While his contribution to the success of the promotion has been downplayed by some, he arguably drew a lot of viewers and elevated WCW.

In a recent episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy explained why Chris Jericho has had the same effect on AEW.

"He was the Hulk Hogan of AEW. You know, whenever WCW made their run, and Hulk Hogan was this big name, and then eventually turned him heel. I mean, he kind of was the guy that was like, you know, behind the helm of the ship. I mean, he was the guy with all the star power." (H/T InsideTheRopes)

Interestingly, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has been working a lot harder than The Ocho this year, as he broke the record for the most matches this year. Could DoubleJ instead be the one remembered as the person who elevated AEW?

Konnan believes the former WWE Heavyweight Champion was partly to blame for Proud N Powerful's downfall

Despite being associated with Chris Jericho, Mike Santana and Ortiz never came close to the main event scene. Sadly, the men not only broke up their pairing but seemingly have real issues. According to Konnan during Keepin' It 100, The Ocho could be a reason for this.

"Maybe Santana just wants to be done with this match and get on with the next phase but this was underwhelming, to say the least. I'm sure Jericho had something to do with this because he picked them and every time I was there, he was booking his own as he should. But you had a hot act when they showed up, the place exploded." [01:50 - 02:23]

If Matt Hardy believes that Chris Jericho has elevated AEW as Hulk Hogan did for WCW, it seems that he might have sadly buried stars like the Hulkster ended up doing.

