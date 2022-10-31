[Watch]: AEW star Miro and CJ Perry (Lana) share glimpse of  Halloween outfits

CJ Perry (Lana) and her husband Miro have never shied away from celebrating and showcasing their life on social media. The couple recently shared a clip of their Halloween costumes dressed in an Arabian nights theme.

Miro was recently a part of a storyline featuring House of Black. He signed with AEW a couple of years ago and won his first reign as TNT Champion a year later. Over the past month, he has teased his unhappiness at being under-utilized and not booked properly in the promotion.

Miro and his wife worked together in WWE until their departures. While the AEW star was released prior, Lana stayed on and competed in the women's tag team division by partnering with Naomi. She hinted at potentially returning to the squared circle soon. But it remains to be ascertained on whether she will return to WWE or join her husband in AEW.

The couple recently took to Instagram to share their look for the spooky season.

Check out their Halloween look here:

CJ Perry (Lana) addressed Miro's limited television time on AEW

CJ Perry recently appeared on an edition of the Busted Open, where she talked about Tony Khan's vision for the promotion. She also highlighted how the AEW President and WWE's administration go about booking varied talents.

"At the end of the day, you still have the execs whose gonna make that final call and that's what it is. Like Tony Khan has... he has his favorites and he's gonna push the favorites, just like Vince [McMahon] will push his favorites, just like Hunter's [Triple H] gonna push his people and in showbusiness, it's nothing personal, it's just what it is."

Lana did get into a heated online exchange with AEW's Julia Hart amidst her segment with Miro. She threatened the House of Black member thus teasing a potential in-ring return.

Do you think Lana should return to WWE or sign with AEW? Sound off in the comments.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes