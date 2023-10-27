[WATCH] AEW star performs scary stunt with injury

AEW star Darby Allin recently performed a scary stunt while suffering from an injury. He was injured while previously attempting the same stunt.

The former TNT Champion appeared last week at Nitro Circus in Texas with a wrapped shoulder, believed to be a fracture injury. However, Darby still took the risk and attempted a daring tricycle backflip stunt, where he crashed right onto his injured shoulder.

On this past week's edition of Dynamite, Allin appeared on the show while sporting a sling for his unfortunate injury. He was booked for a match at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view on November 18th.

Meanwhile, on the October 26th Nitro Circus Show in California, Darby Allin attempted the stunt again without wearing the sling and was successful in performing it.

You can check the video of the stunt below:

Expand Tweet

Matt Hardy believes Darby Allin will likely be Sting's last opponent at AEW Revolution 2024

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Sting will compete in his final wrestling match at AEW Revolution 2024. Many have begun speculations about his possible opponents, including AEW star Matt Hardy.

Sting's career has spanned over 30 years, and the veteran has faced many top stars. Matt Hardy recently predicted The Icon's last opponent at Revolution 2024. On a recent episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy named Kenny Omega or MJF as the possible opponents of Sting; however, he stated that it would likely be Darby Allin:

"I would love to see his last match be up against a top star like – I would love to see it be against Kenny Omega or MJF. Considering it’s AEW, it would not surprise me if it’s against Darby Allin. And I can see him too, being cool with that too, in an effort to try and leave something special to Darby when he steps away." (01:03:53 - 01:04:25).

Do you agree with Matt Hardy? Let us know in the comments below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.